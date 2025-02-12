Minnesota Child Care Providers Push for Legislative Action on March 3rd: A Day Without Child Care

The story highlights the struggles of child care providers like Iron Range Tykes, which is facing challenges such as unfunded mandates, over-regulation, and a lack of state support. Shawntel Gruba, who runs Iron Range Tykes, emphasizes the importance of valuing existing child care centers, not just funding startups.

Dara Jones, a social worker and mother, understands firsthand the difficulties in finding accessible and affordable child care, which she sees as essential for children’s development.

In response to these issues, child care providers will observe a “Day Without Child Care” on March 3rd to raise awareness and demand change.

They’ll be closing for the day to send a message about the need for legislative action to better support existing child care centers and reduce the financial and regulatory burdens on them.

Iron Range Tykes and other centers will be holding signs on the Highway 169 bridge in Virginia to further amplify their call for change.