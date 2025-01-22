Missouri Regulators Clear Spire of Wrongdoing in Document Concealment Allegations

Missouri utility regulators have cleared Spire of any wrongdoing in response to allegations that the company instructed employees on how to conceal or destroy documents.

The allegations were made by a former Spire employee in an email sent to regulators in September 2024, claiming the company had sought to hide sensitive documents related to an upcoming rate increase case.

However, the Missouri Public Service Commission’s investigation found no evidence of such activities, concluding there were no illegalities and that the matter could be closed.

Despite the findings, Spire’s rate increase case, which requests higher residential natural gas charges, is still pending.

The company is seeking increases in both the customer charge and the gas delivery rate. Public hearings on the case are scheduled for June 2025, with the commission encouraging customer participation through public comments.