Missouri’s Struggle with Abortion Access: The Aftermath of Amendment 3

It sounds like there’s a continued push for clarity and accessibility after the passage of Amendment 3 in Missouri.

Despite the constitutional legalization of abortion, the lack of licensed clinics and resistance to the amendment’s implementation creates a complicated situation for those seeking the procedure.

The involvement of advocacy groups like the ACLU of Missouri and Planned Parenthood highlights the tension between the will of the voters, who passed the amendment, and the state legislature’s efforts to modify the law.

Do you think there’s a chance the state’s ongoing reform efforts could lead to further restrictions, or could they open up the path for greater access in the future?