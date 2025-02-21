Multiple Arrests in Lincoln, RI: DUI, Drug Possession & Hit-and-Run Cases

by

This summary outlines a series of arrests made by state troopers in Lincoln, Rhode Island, over the course of a single day and night. Here’s a quick breakdown of each arrest:

  1. Terrell Cardoza (19, Hyannis, MA) was arrested at 8:59 a.m. for possessing over two ounces of marijuana, following a motor vehicle stop in East Providence after Massachusetts State Police requested assistance.

  2. Cordero Jeremy (27, Providence) was arrested at 1:00 p.m. on an arrest warrant for throwing objects at moving vehicles. He turned himself in after an investigation by the barracks.

  3. Nelson Furtado (49, Woonsocket) was arrested at 2:23 p.m. for leaving the scene of an accident, driving without consent, and obstructing an officer. The arrest stemmed from a crash investigation in Lincoln.

  4. Angel Acosta Upia (23, Providence) was arrested at 5:20 p.m. for driving with a suspended license (fourth or subsequent offense) and obstructing an officer after a motor vehicle accident investigation.

  5. George Bushromero (36, Pawtucket) was arrested at 10:37 p.m. for possession of cocaine (10 grams or less) after a motor vehicle stop in Pawtucket.

  6. Anthony Zambarano (26, North Providence) was arrested at 2:20 a.m. for driving under the influence of alcohol (BAC between .10% and .15%) after a motor vehicle stop in Providence.

Each suspect was processed and either held or released pending arraignments at Sixth Division District Court, with some being transported to the Adult Correctional Institution.

 

Leave a Comment