Multiple Arrests in Lincoln, RI: DUI, Drug Possession & Hit-and-Run Cases

This summary outlines a series of arrests made by state troopers in Lincoln, Rhode Island, over the course of a single day and night. Here’s a quick breakdown of each arrest:

Terrell Cardoza (19, Hyannis, MA) was arrested at 8:59 a.m. for possessing over two ounces of marijuana, following a motor vehicle stop in East Providence after Massachusetts State Police requested assistance. Cordero Jeremy (27, Providence) was arrested at 1:00 p.m. on an arrest warrant for throwing objects at moving vehicles. He turned himself in after an investigation by the barracks. Nelson Furtado (49, Woonsocket) was arrested at 2:23 p.m. for leaving the scene of an accident, driving without consent, and obstructing an officer. The arrest stemmed from a crash investigation in Lincoln. Angel Acosta Upia (23, Providence) was arrested at 5:20 p.m. for driving with a suspended license (fourth or subsequent offense) and obstructing an officer after a motor vehicle accident investigation. George Bushromero (36, Pawtucket) was arrested at 10:37 p.m. for possession of cocaine (10 grams or less) after a motor vehicle stop in Pawtucket. Anthony Zambarano (26, North Providence) was arrested at 2:20 a.m. for driving under the influence of alcohol (BAC between .10% and .15%) after a motor vehicle stop in Providence.

Each suspect was processed and either held or released pending arraignments at Sixth Division District Court, with some being transported to the Adult Correctional Institution.