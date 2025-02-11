Nancy Mace Accuses Ex-Fiancé of Assault, Voyeurism, and Harassment in Ongoing Investigation

This situation involves a highly sensitive and complex investigation into accusations of assault, voyeurism, and harassment involving Patrick Bryant, the former fiancé of U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) opened the investigation in December 2023 following a referral from the U.S. Capitol Police. The investigation is still active, and multiple interviews, search warrants, and legal proceedings have been carried out.

In her speech, Mace publicly accused Bryant and three other men of heinous crimes against women, including rape and exploiting women and underage girls through nonconsensual photos and videos. She also claimed that Bryant assaulted her after she confronted him with evidence of the crimes. However, there have been no confirmed charges or reports from the municipalities where the men reside, and there is no record of criminal charges being filed against them.

The allegations also extend to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, with Mace accusing him of deliberately delaying the investigation. Wilson’s office has denied these claims, stating that they had no prior knowledge of the allegations and that the Attorney General typically directs individuals to law enforcement for investigations.

The case has garnered significant attention due to the serious nature of the accusations, Mace’s political positioning, and her accusations against high-profile individuals. Both Mace and Wilson are seen as potential candidates for South Carolina’s 2026 gubernatorial race, which adds a political layer to the case.