New York Woman Charged with Wire Fraud in $1.2M COVID-19 Relief Scam

A New York woman, Raena Fuller, 28, has been charged with wire fraud after allegedly defrauding the federal government out of more than $1.2 million.

Fuller, from Yaphank, New York, allegedly submitted a fraudulent application for a loan under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan EIDL program, which was part of the CARES Act designed to aid businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the business representative confirming that no such application was submitted, the Small Business Administration SBA approved the loan, and Fuller received a portion of the funds.

The investigation also uncovered that Fuller was involved in other fraudulent activities, including the use of counterfeit checks.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and fines, including restitution for the losses incurred.

The case is being handled by the FBI and the IRS-Criminal Investigation Division, with prosecution led by Senior Trial Counsel Andrew Kogan.

Fuller’s initial court appearance took place before U.S. Magistrate Judge José R. Almonte, and she remains presumed innocent until proven guilty.