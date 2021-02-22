

The 1983 and 1984 Stover High School Volleyball teams were inducted into the Stover High School Sports Hall of Fame Friday, Feb. 19 in the Stover Dome. Team members are, front from left, Glenda Jones Carter, Sherain Bremer Randall, Tori Wilbanks Merriott, Vicki Ringen Nolting, back, Emily Hink Pritchard, Shana Harms Griblin, Anisa Weicht Burdick, Shelly Hodges, and Ashley Harms Martin. Team members not pictured are, Coach Kim Vest, Ellene Hoernig, Kelly Metscher McLaughlin, Sonya Uptegrove Mertgen, Diane Ringen Metscher, Melanie Wilson Sherman, Stephanie Raines Smith,and Debbie Stotlemyre Upham. The 1983 team went undefeated for the regular season, and headed to the final four at state competition with a record of 23-0. They placed fourth at the state level. The 1984 team finished the regular season 16-12, won the conference tourney, district tourney, and sectionals, to once again compete at the state level winning third place. (photo by JLDorrell)