At the monthly meeting of the Stover Fair Board Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the Lions Den in Stover, plans were made for the annual Stover Fair board breakfast.

The breakfast is scheduled 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at the lower levels of the Community Center. The cost is $7 for an all-you-can-eat meal. Children younger than 5 years old will be able to eat for free.

Due to COVID-19, the board will be offering a curbside pick-up in addition to offering the option to dine in. The menu will consist of biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs and fruit.

Two members of the board intend to attend the Missouri Association of Fairs and Festivals event Thursday, Jan. 28 to Saturday, Jan. 31 at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Osage Beach. The duo will be there to obtain the latest information about COVID-19 precautions and other fair ideas for the upcoming years.

The board also brainstormed plans for the 2021 Stover Fair’s entertainment venue. The board expressed its desire to bring as much entertainment as possible to the stage.

In other business, the board is endeavoring to get sponsorship letters for the fair in the mail by Monday, Feb. 1.

The next monthly meeting of the Stover Fair Board is scheduled 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the Lions Den in Stover.