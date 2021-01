The Lady Bulldogs were the 2021 champions of the 26th annual girls Stover Tournament Saturday, Jan. 9 in the Stover Dome. Team members, front from left are, seniors Julia Marriott, Madison Mosher, Josiah Walker, and Abby Dittmer, back from left, managers Grace Unger and Mikah Walker, Izzy Whittle, Amyjah Belt, Katelynn Jackson, Tierra Stark, Sandalyn Morris, Helen Black, Kara Van Vleck, Resee Brown, Hannah Bauer, and manager Taylor Smith. (photo by JL Dorrell)