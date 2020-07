Katelyn Goetze, of Chattanooga, Tenn., helps her parents with the “Boom! Boom! Pow!” fireworks stand Sunday, June 28 in Stover. Goetze and her dog, Charlie, stamped prices on the fireworks in preparation for Fourth of July fireworks sales. 2020 marks the 10th year Goetze Bros. Carpet and Furniture has operated the local stand. (photo by Sharon Tausch)