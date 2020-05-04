Jody Fergerson will assist AA Propane customers in the Stover area. (submitted photo)

by Sharon Tausch

AA Propane is now open for business in Stover. The Stover branch of the company began opening in January with the remodeling of the business office which formerly housed Martens Consignment and Treasure Flea Market on Highway 52.

Owner Randy Roush said AA Propane is an independent retail propane company whose employees care about each of their current or future customers. “We appreciate being welcomed into the Stover area and are here to educate our customers on how the markets are reacting to what is going on in the world, and when is the best time to purchase propane, which will save them money,” Roush said. “We have different programs to help fit everyone’s budget, along with different contract options. We are not corporate, which gives us the flexibility to change our customers’ needs, from the office staff to bobtail drivers, to service tech. Our staff gets to know the customer by name, not by a customer number.”

Roush purchased AA Propane in 2013, starting out with two employees, his dad Larry Cook, who answered phones, and a bobtail driver servicing 225 active customers. The bulk plant at the time was in Tipton, but today AA Propane has nine employees, four office staff members, four bobtail and service techs, and one transport driver servicing 2,100 customers with bulk plants in Stover, Tipton, Eugene, and California.

Roush said he and Jody Fergerson, manager and bobtail driver/service tech with more than 20 years experience in the Stover, Cole Camp, and Lincoln area, will be servicing the Stover area. “Jody and I will take care of the Stover area, but all AA Propane employees are the heartbeat of the company and the sole reason AA Propane has continued to grow and be more successful,” Roush said. “Randy Johnson is also a service tech/bobtail driver who has many years experience in the propane industry and will be helping Jody throughout the area.”

Anyone who wishes to contact AA Propane may call the main office in California at 573-796-3019 to set up an account. From there, they will be given Fergerson’s cell phone number so they may talk with him about their individual needs, such as setting a tank, ordering propane, etc.

Roush said he and the others at AA Propane are looking forward to serving the Stover area. Future plans, as customers and gallon-sales increase, include the intention to look to purchase land for more bulk storage and office/shop space. “We look forward to earning your trust and business,” Roush said. “AA Propane will always keep your fire lit!”