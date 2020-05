All hands on deck

Rebekah Dills, third from left, hands a box of bagged lunches to Cody Downing, as Ruben Rubio, from left, and Henry Pace wait to load their boxes onto the school bus Thursday, May 14 at the Morgan County R-I School District in Stover. Teachers, staff members, and administrators helped assemble approximately 1,620 breakfast and lunch meals to cover a three-day period for students living in the district. (photo by Julie Kidwell)