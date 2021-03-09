Ameren Missouri contractors began work installing new gas lines Monday, March 8 along Highway 52, right next to Parts City Auto Parts in Stover.

(photo by Aaron Rottmann)

Many Stover area residents noticed a significant amount of worker activity along Highway 52 this week.

In front of Parts City Auto Parts, a couple of backhoes began digging trenches for new pipes to go in, with approximately 15 workers beginning to lay out pipes for Ameren Missouri’s new gas lines.

Public Works Superintendent Nick Dothage informed the Stover City Council during the council’s November meeting that Ameren estimates it will take approximately one year to complete the installation of the gas lines.