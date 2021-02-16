Amy Starkey

Local resident Amy Starkey was named Caregiver of the Year by her employer, Kindred at Home Community Care.

Kindred at Home Community Care maintains an “… expert care team …” who helps people recovering from operations or preparing for operations maintain their at-home independence, often reducing the risk of unplanned hospital visits.

Per company representative Brenda Shoemaker, the award is given out every year to the caregiver who “demonstrates behavior that goes above and beyond the call of duty.

“We go based off of direct feedback from clients, we look at the additional hours the employee puts in, the additional tasks they are willing to undertake, if they express appropriate concern about a patient’s needs, and overall demeanor.”

Shoemaker went on to directly praise Starkey and her efforts, saying, “Amy truly is a remarkable woman; she is genuinely concerned with the needs of each client. Amy and all the other in-home health care workers are the unsung heroes, especially during COVID-19.”

When asked if she knew about receiving the award ahead of time, Starkey said, “I found out last Friday (Feb. 4). A package was on my doorstep and inside it was a certificate, glass trophy that said ‘Amy Starkey, Caregiver of the Year’ on it; it looked like one you might receive at the Emmy’s.”

It would appear the award has been a long time coming to Starkey, as she has been employed by Kindred for approximately eight or nine years.

“I feel honored and glad that I’m being appreciated for all of the work I’ve done for my clients, especially the ones who can’t do much and can’t go out.”

When asked what her favorite part of working at Kindred was, Starkey said, “I love getting to spend time with interesting people and getting to know them.”