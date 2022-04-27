We, at Gem Market, have just come back from a very interesting food show in Des Moines, Iowa. As a result, we will soon be introducing some new goodies and other products at the store.

Just a few days to go to snag your big one as the spoonbill season ends Saturday, April 30. To date, the Large Fish Contest has only seen one big one. Kenneth Wilson snagged an 86.6 pound spoonbill Friday, April 22.

Mark your calendar, 7 to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 7 is the monthly Youth and Community Center fundraiser breakfast. On the menu this month is biscuits and gravy, eggs and sausage. Come out and meet some of the new faces at the Youth Center.

We are saddened by the loss of long time resident, Jimmie Guinn, who passed away this week. He was a regular visitor around the Bend and is missed by many. More details may be found within his obituary.

Many in the Bend are also saddened by the passing of Dee Keithley Holmes. Dee was a longtime resident of Ivy Bend. Details regarding services are not available at this time.