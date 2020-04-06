Arizona Ingersoll observed a sun dial in her grandmother’s neighbor’s yard Monday, March 30 in Versailles as part of a science lesson about the sun, shadows, and daily patterns in Michelle Ehrichs’ class at St. Paul Lutheran School. Students did an experiment where they put an item in the sun and drew its shadow at different times of the day to see how it changes. School is currently closed due to coronavirus concerns and not scheduled to open back up until April 27.

(photo submitted by Michelle Ehrichs)