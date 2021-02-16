Connor Garrison and Taylor Tripp with newborn LynnLeigh Garrison

Baby LynnLeigh Paige Garrison made her arrival in the world Tuesday, Feb. 9 after being delivered by her father Connor Garrison in the back seat of his pickup truck on the way to an area hospital.

According to the baby’s grandfather, Derek Garrison, at approximately midnight Feb. 9, the baby’s mother Taylor Tripp thought she needed to go to the hospital. They dropped off their other child, 19-month-old Jaxton at his grandmother’s house. A mile down the road on the way to the hospital, they pulled over in the ice storm and the proud father delivered the baby girl with the help of the 911 dispatch. Soon after delivery, the ambulance showed up to take mother and baby to hospital.

LynnLeigh was born 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. She was 6 pounds, 6 ounces and 19 inches long. Connor Garrison and Taylor Tripp live in Morgan County, between Stover and Versailles. (photo and information submitted)