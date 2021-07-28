

The Morgan County Caring for Kids Coalition, a non-profit group, is hosting its annual back-to-school health fair beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Morgan County R-I High School in Stover.

Parents with the last name beginning S through Z are scheduled to bring their children 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Parents with the last name beginning A through E are scheduled to bring their children 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Parents with the last name beginning F through J are scheduled to bring their children noon to 1:30 p.m.

Parents with the last name beginning K through R are scheduled to bring their children 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Started in 2001, the health fair is an annual event the first Saturday of August. This year is the 20th annual event (the 2020 fair was canceled due to COVID-19).

The health fair focuses on school readiness through critical health screenings, enabling families to address health issues that might affect their children’s school attendance.

The fair is for all children who live in or attend school in Morgan County: public, private, and parochial schools, home-schoolers and Head Start, preschool through high school.

The fair provides health screening and school supplies at no charge to the students, regardless of income.

Each student also receives a pair of shoes, fitted for the child.

Any child who is pre-registered and who participates in the health screening receives a backpack containing school supplies that their school, grade level, and teacher require.

NO late registrations will be accepted.

The coalition reported 353 pre-registered children needing school supplies this year. It costs the organization approximately $45 per child and monetary donations are always needed.

School supplies are accepted, but monetary donations are preferred because they allow the coalition to purchase classroom-specific supplies.

To donate or to arrange to meet special needs, contact Cara Silvey at 573-378-7508. Donations are tax-deductible and may be mailed to Morgan County Caring for Kids Coalition P.O. Box 392, Versailles, MO 65084.

At this year’s fair, many family-oriented organizations will feature information and services booths.

Children will be screened for hearing needs, dental problems, lice, height and weight, scoliosis, blood-pressure, heart rates, and visual acuity. If the child normally wears glasses, or hearing aids, they should wear them to the fair.

Immunization records will be checked for compliance with school requirements, but no immunizations will be offered at the fair.

Free haircuts also will be offered, if available, for any student who does not have head lice.

Screenings are completed by an all-volunteer group of nurses, physicians, practitioners, dental assistants, school personnel, community members, and service organizations.