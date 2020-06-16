A benefit paint party for Keira Miller is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12 at the Stover United Methodist Church.

Miller is a 12-year-old girl and was diagnosed with leukemia Tuesday, May 5. Miller’s father is a single parent and she has two siblings.

Cost to participate is $35, with $10 going directly to the Miller family.

There are six designs for participants to choose from. Interested participants can pick up a form from Kay’s Kreations, 103a W. Third St. in Stover. Participation forms must be turned in by Saturday, June 27.

“You get a beautiful piece and a warm heart knowing you played a small part in her recovery,” said organizer Kay Armstrong.