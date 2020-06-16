Al Williamson, from left, watches as Patty Drury signs in while Warren Wilson checks her name off the list during the American Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday, June 11 at the Stover Community Center. Williamson reported 21 of the 24 available time slots for donors were filled.
(photo by Julie Kidwell)
