Al Williamson, from left, watches as Patty Drury signs in while Warren Wilson checks her name off the list during the American Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday, June 11 at the Stover Community Center. Williamson reported 21 of the 24 available time slots for donors were filled.

(photo by Julie Kidwell)

A blood drive sponsored by Galloway-Martens American Legion Post 343 and the Can Doers Thursday, June 11 at the Stover Community Center yielded 12 units for the American Red Cross.

Event organizer Al Williamson reported the drive started out “pretty well.”

According to Williamson, 21 people signed up to donate, although some did not attend. One individual “walked in and we made room, but she had too high of a temperature and was asked to reschedule at another blood drive” and the usual few who didn’t have enough iron though they were pretty close were turned down.

“In the end 12 units were collected, normal has been 17,” said Williamson.