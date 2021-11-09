Coach Cindy Marriott, left, presented Blaine Brodersen with his 18th place State Champion medal at the conclusion of the 2021 Missouri Class 3 State Cross Country Race Saturday, Nov. 7 at Gans Creek Course in Columbia. (photo by JLDorrell)

The Stover Bulldogs cross country team ended their 2021 season at the Class 2 State Race Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Gans Creek Course in Columbia.

“It is such a huge accomplishment and honor to qualify for the state meet and run with the best of the best,” said Coach Cindy Marriott. “All three of our runners left it all out there on the course and ended the season with new personal records! I am so proud of how they ran, and how they gave everything they had.

Blaine Brodersen medaled in 18th place with a time of 17:09.1, a career personal record.

Kara Van Vleck finished in 75th with a time of 22:40.4, a season personal record.

Resee Brown finished 74th with a time of 22:39.6, a career personal record.

“This was a bittersweet day, as it was Kara’s last high school cross country race,” said Marriott. “She has been such a leader and ‘mom’ for our team the last four years, and she will be greatly missed.

“There to cheer on their team mates were Ethan Siegel and Raden Layne, our other senior runners. They will be greatly missed as well. It’s never easy to easy to end a season, even when it;s been a great day so it was great to have them together for one last race.”

Van Vleck plans to continue her running career in college, with multiple offers to choose from.