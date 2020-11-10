Did You Know?

By Brenda Steffens

Director of Communication

Last Friday, was an epic day at MCR-I! Three cross country members traveled to Columbia to compete in the State Cross Country Meet. On Oct. 31 the Cross Country team competed in the District Cross Country meet at Linn and Blaine Brodersen, Julia Marriott, and Kara Van Vleck qualified for the state meet.

Coach Cindy Marriott said, “We have been talking about racing at Linn for Districts for five weeks. Linn’s course is a tough one, it’s hilly, it’s muddy and wet in some spots even when the weather is dry and for some, it was their nemesis. But not anymore!!!”

The top 15 boys and girls qualified for the State competition. MCR-I had three runners finish in the top 15. Kara VanVleck took 7th place with a time of 23:16.9. This was a season personal record for Kara.

Julia Marriott took 9th place with a time of 23:25.6. This was also a season personal record. Blaine Brodersen placed 9th place with a time of 18:39.4. Elijah Judd just missed it by placing 17th.

On Friday, Nov. 6, the day started with a send-off with the Stover Police escorting Coach Marriott and her runners to Columbia with all the high school students cheering them on. Kara and Julia raced at 1:30 p.m. and Blaine at 4 p.m.

Julia competed in her final race not only of the season but of her XC career. She finished 54/161 with a time of 23:26.8. She missed a personal record by one second and had a great race and finished strong.

Kara VanVleck had an awesome start and finished 73/161 with a time of 23:54.0.

Blaine Brodersen got a season personal record with his run and came in 23/168 with a time of 17:25.4 and made All-State! To earn an All-State title, you have to finish in the top 25. Blaine passed four other runners in the final stretch to earn his spot on the stage.

Coach Marriott said, “Kara and Blaine are already looking forward to returning to state next season and taking more of their teammates with them! The future looks bright for Stover XC!”

Congratulations to the Cross Country Team, Julia, Kara, Blaine, and Coach Marriott for a great season and the perfect ending to a great season.

Thanks for BEING THE 1 IN MCR-1!