My Experience at Boys State

Arik Gray, left, with Boys State Representative

by Aric Gray

My name is Aric Gray, son of Jim and Sherain Gray. Before I arrived at Boys State, I did not have a clue as to what the program was or what I would be doing there, only that I and some other guys would run a mock government. To be honest, the idea of spending eight days running a government sounded very boring and like a waste of time.

The first two days were like settling days; everyone got their city political party roles figured out and a general idea of what offices they would run for. Before attending Boys State, I did not know what office I would go for, so I tossed my name in the elections for House of Representatives, City Treasurer, and City Councilman; I lost the first two positions. As a City Council member, it was my job to listen to everyone’s problems about the city and create ordinances to make it a safe place, and also to assist the mayor with some of his jobs.

This year was very different in that the attendance was sliced in half because of COVID, so we had to make several of our city positions volunteer just so that people could fill multiple government roles. The lack of numbers also helped in a way. The state elections were less competitive. So, many people only had to fight one other person to get the position they wanted. For our city, we had two members run for Lt. Governor and Secretary of State, which they won almost uncontested.

The main goal for Boone City, and many other cities, was to get the Model City Award. We tried our best to decorate the hallways as best we could, filling almost every inch, and make the city binder as professional as we could. Unfortunately, we did not win the Model City Award, but we did come in second place, with our brother city Crowder, or Chowder, receiving first place. This development confused me and some of my friends because we thought that since our county got first and second place, we should’ve gotten the Model County Award, but I am assuming that to win that award, both cities have to collaborate, which we did not do much of.

Boys State was a great experience in the end. It taught me that there will be times where I have to take charge and lead others to accomplish a common goal. Boys State also taught me how local government works, like what the City Councilman job does, how to attract people to your city, how to keep people in your city, and more.

I strongly recommend to future juniors to sign up and attend Boys State as it will teach you many important skills that you will use throughout your life, and you might create some lifelong friendships.

Publisher’s note: Boys State is a program of the American Legion which brings together student leaders who are high school juniors and teaches them the “value of public office and the strength of the individual voice and vote.” This is accomplished through participation in mock government exercises based on the democratic system. The American Legion also sponsors Girls State events.