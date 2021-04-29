Do I hear $500?

by Brenda Steffens

Director of Communications

Look at what our students made! The students in Mr. Heimsoth, Mr. Mitchell, and Mr. Ruman’s classes collaborated and made this super cool pedal car that is part of the Pedal Pull Challenge.

Eric Findley, the Superintendent of High Point School District, also a member of the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, contacted the school about the idea of a Pedal Pull Challenge to raise money for local students to attend tech school. More than 15 schools have taken the challenge to build a pedal car that will be auctioned Saturday, May 1.

Friday, April 30, the car will be taken to the Lake Ozark strip and it will be dropped off at Two Bit Town. The car will be on display until 5 p.m. The cars will again go on display 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 1, when the auction will begin. The auctioneer will auction off each car. Each school may gather pre-bids for their car, and this will be the reserve amount. If you would like to bid on the car, please contact Michael Marriott by Friday at 573-377-2217 ext. 228 with your bid. At this time, we have a reserve bid of $150 on the Bulldog car! Before the auction begins, there will be awards handed out. The following trophies will be awarded. There are two divisions, Middle School and High School. Each division will give first and second place. There will also be a People’s Choice award and Best of Show.

Watch our Facebook page for the finished project and we will update you with the amount for which the car sold. Don’t forget to call Mr. Marriott and leave your bid for this outstanding pedal car! It’s a one-of-a-kind and you would be helping students in the process.