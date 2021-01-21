Celebrating 30 Years of Coaching

by Brenda Steffens

Director of Communications

“A great coach not only inspires but supports and encourages others to get results.”

-Richard Schuy

The above quote describes Coach Ernie Haag. In 1991, Ernie Haag came to Morgan County R-I School to become a physical education teacher and take over the position of head basketball coach. This was his first year as an educator. Thirty years later, he is still a Bulldog, but he will be finishing his teaching career this year at MCR-I.

Coach Haag graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s degree in athletic administration. After his graduation, he was hired by Jim Bellis, high school principal, to start his teaching career.

Coach Haag’s first team consisted of 12 players including Angela Dittmer, Amber Russell, Amy Rogers, Nikki Sizer, Aubree Russell, Lindsey Switser, Katy Friedebach, Andrea Silvey, Andrea Schlomer, Monica Edwards, Ronette Nolting, and Cherie Viebrock.

Throughout the next 30years, Haag had more than 450 ladies and gentlemen on his basketball teams as players and managers. During his coaching career, he won more than 400 games and many of his athletes have gone on to become coaches and educators.

During his tenure at Stover, Haag also coached golf and has taken many golfers to the State Tournament where the Bulldogs have achieved remarkable results. He has sponsored the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and classes for several years.

Haag has also been a mentor to many new teachers as well as supervising many student teachers over the years.

The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to take on the Sacred Heart Lady Gremlins 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 at the school in Stover.

Immediately following the girls’ game, the school will celebrate Coach Haag’s basketball coaching career. We invite all his former players and managers to come to the game and wish him the best as he prepares to retire at the end of the school year.

Thank you, Ernie Haag, for your hard work and dedication to Morgan County R-I and the Lady Bulldogs. You have not only inspired, but have supported and encouraged so many people in the last 30 years.

Thank you, for BEING THE 1 IN MCR-1!