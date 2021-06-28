Sprucing Up the School

by Brenda Steffens

Director of Communications

We have only been out of school for a month, but it has been very busy getting ready for the new school year. The custodial staff and extra summer help have been with the yearly routine of stripping and applying a fresh coat of wax on the floors and shampooing the carpet.

In order for each classroom to be cleaned, it means everything must be taken out of the classroom and placed in the hallway. The floors are then scrubbed, stripped, and waxed. Now it is time for all the furniture to be returned after being cleaned.

Walls are repainted or touched up to make sure the hallways are bright and ready for a new school year.

Besides doing this routine cleaning, the staff has added several projects to be completed over the summer. The staff has converted a first-grade classroom and concession stand into the new elementary office. This new office will be located by the south entrance near the elementary office. Parents will now be able to have easier access during the school day.

The elementary gym has also gotten a face-lift with a new floor being put down. The new floor looks great and will see a lot of use. Pictures of the new floor may be seen on the school’s Facebook page.

In addition, we are upgrading our HVAC system in a huge part of the elementary and special service wing. This will not only be a more energy-efficient system but will provide better climate control.

The high school art room is also being renovated. Mr. Mitchell’s classroom will receive new desks and renovations for the upcoming year.

A dropped ceiling has been added in the kitchen, which will help in keeping the kitchen warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. It also makes the kitchen look so much better.

New lockers are being placed in the high school for the juniors and seniors. Also, new lockers will be placed in the junior high hallway so that students will no longer have to share lockers. Lockers from the junior high wing will be installed in the locker rooms.

The custodial staff is busy each day making sure the school will be in tip-top shape come August to welcome the students back to school.