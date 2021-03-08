Online Learning Update

by Molly Roe, Curriculum and Assessment Director

Online learning this year has brought a new dimension to learning at MCR-I. When the year started, we had more than 150 students on the online platform. Since the second semester has begun, we now have 65 students learning on the online platform. We were excited to have more than 67 students come back and attend school in person at the beginning of the second semester. The students were excited to be able to interact with their peers in person and the teachers were excited to see their students in person as well.

Throughout the entire school year, we continue to fine-tune and make changes as needed to make sure we are meeting the needs of the students. One of the changes we made at semester was to offer “live” math instruction. Students may Zoom into the math classes taught at school, and then get additional help and support from Mrs. Langford. The new math support we are providing our students seems to make a great improvement to math learning. We continue to use Courseware from Edmentum that is aligned to our Missouri Learning Standards for our students in grades 6th-12th grade for their additional courses needed.

In the elementary, we continue to use Google Classroom for the students to receive their instruction and work. Elementary classroom teachers have been putting in a lot of work this year to make sure the Google Classroom pages meet the instructional needs of the students. Students have been assigned one classroom teacher and then a support teacher to help them with their online learning. Elementary students may Zoom with Miss Berry and Ms. Buck to get help and support with their learning throughout the day.

As we reviewed middle of the year (MOY) data from our online learners, they showed growth in most concept areas from the beginning of the year (BOY) to MOY. We were very excited about the growth of online learners during the first semester. We look for them to continue to show growth during the second semester of learning. We will continue to monitor the progress of our students throughout the second semester.

Overall, online learning has been a new experience for our students, families, and teachers and everyone has met the challenge and is striving to make it a positive experience for all learners.