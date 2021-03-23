A Response to

Ballfield Concerns

by Matt Unger

District Superintendent

I would like to respond to a recent letter to the editor and answer some general questions regarding the Morgan County R-1 School District and the City of Stover park renovation plan. I would love to say that everyone is excited about the park renovation, unfortunately I cannot. Unfortunately some recent letters to the editor and presentations made to groups are inaccurate. I would like to educate you on the park renovation plan.

What is being proposed? The school and City are wanting to enter into a contractual lease agreement for the purpose of renovating the east side of Legion Memorial Park. The renovations would result in a new baseball field, a new softball field, tractor pull area, parking lot/fair pad and a new concession stand. An accurate copy of the renderings can be found on the school web page at www.mcr1.us.

Why a contract? A contract provides protection for both entities. It also can be used to make sure that the needs and concerns of the various groups are addressed. The Board of Education has no intention to take away from what the park has to offer. Furthermore, they look at this as an opportunity to work together to benefit not only our students but everyone who uses the park.

The contract language ensures that any permanent features of the proposed tractor pull area will not encroach on community center property and that the community center will maintain parking lot access from Legion Drive. Additionally, the contract will address storm water runoff concerns, Stover Fair concerns and will allow the city to address other concerns.

Who retains ownership? This is just a lease agreement. The city will retain full ownership of the park. The school will receive preferred access during practice and games to the ball fields, concessions, parking during the baseball and softball seasons (March-May). We would work with city and other groups to schedule offseason camps so we would not interfere with other planned activities. This is what has been occurring for many years!

If the school is not using the fields could anyone in the community use them? Yes.

Will the school own or control Legion Drive? No.

How does it benefit the students and children? During the spring sports season we offer track, girls soccer, softball and baseball. Currently our baseball and softball teams are practicing and playing their games in Versailles. In addition, the 100-plus children involved in youth sports are lacking ample space to practice and play during the summer months.

Why can’t the school buy land and build fields? We can, however it would not have the same impact. Generally, school facilities have restricted access. In recent years, Morgan County R-I has lessened the restrictions by allowing access to certain facilities at certain times. However, we are a long way from being like a park.

How does this benefit us? It allows us and the city to work together to save taxpayers money. Many structures and components of the current park are in need of upgrades and are not meeting the needs of the citizens. At some point the city is going to have to find revenue to address these needs. From the school district’s point of view, this is the perfect location because it is in close proximity to the school, it has established utilities, water and restrooms, and we would not have to purchase land. By the city and school working together all citizens will benefit. The children will benefit by having ample practice and playing fields for both school teams and summer youth teams. Adult recreational leagues could use it without restrictions. Businesses benefit because we are able to host events with teams from other towns. All citizens would benefit by having upgrades to the park. It truly is a Win-Win!

So why all the fuss? Unfortunately, individuals in the community are purposely making false statements and misrepresentations about the plan. Towns and school districts all across the nation work together on these type of projects because it is in the best interest of the citizens or students they serve. I am proud of the Stover council members and the Morgan County Board of Education members who voted in the best interest of the children and citizens. Your vote saved taxpayers money, allowed for greater public use and access and improved public facilities so they would meet the needs of the citizens. You are doing what elected officials should do! Thank You!