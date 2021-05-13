It’s a busy time of the year!

by Brenda Steffens

Director of Communications

It is hard to believe the school year is about over. When we started the year in August, we had no idea how the year would go, but we are now down to less than two weeks before it is over. This week, we would like to inform you of several activities that will be taking place.

Graduation – Graduation will take place Saturday, May 15, either on the Roy Poynter Sports Field or in The Dome depending on the weather. The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend. If it is outside, please bring a lawn chair. A final decision will be made on Wednesday after looking at the weather. We have 44 candidates ready to graduate.

Summer School – Summer school is scheduled Monday, May 24 through Friday, June 11. The summer school will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with students receiving breakfast and lunch. Bus transportation will be provided at selected points. Activities will include reading and math, with a focus on interesting things in Missouri. They are currently making plans for guest speakers as well as a field trip. If you would like to sign up for Summer School, you may contact the school or sign up on Facebook.

Elementary Field Trips – Students in grades PK-6 have and will be continuing their virtual field trips. Each grade level has had a theme that includes farms, big trucks, exotic animals, the Missouri government, National Museums, Piggie and Elephant, and Science and weather. Guest speakers have been invited and the students get to travel to the Versailles City Park to play. The students have been having a great time with their trips.

Sports Awards – The sports awards will be Thursday, May 20 in the high school gym. There will be no dinner this year. The awards program will begin 6 p.m. honoring volleyball, girls’ basketball, softball, and cheerleaders. At 7 p.m., cross country, track, and golf will be honored. At 7:45 p.m., boys’ soccer, boys basketball, and baseball will be honored. The high school gym will be cleared after each session.

District Contests – Districts are taking place for our spring sports. Softball was held earlier in Cole Camp. Golf started on Monday at Clinton. Baseball will begin this Friday in Cole Camp and girls’ soccer will begin Tuesday, May 18, in Stover. The track team competed this past Saturday and we have nine students advancing to Sectionals this Saturday. We wish all the Bulldogs the best of luck!