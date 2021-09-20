by Brenda Steffens

Director of Communications

We are almost halfway through the first quarter, so it’s time to update the community on our COVID numbers, procedures, precautions, and tips to help us.

As of Thursday, Sept. 9, seven students have tested positive for the coronavirus, as has one staff member. We have 34 students quarantined in grades PK-12. We would love for our numbers to be less and we are continually working to lower them.

The school continues to work with the Morgan County Health Center and MCR-I Nurse Vicki Nolting on contact tracing. Once a student is quarantined, the school delivers the materials the student needs to stay current on their assignments.

Staff members continue to encourage all students to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer often. Most of the rooms have wall-mounted hand sanitizers, and all the rooms have bottles of hand sanitizer. Each room is sanitized daily. When possible, outside learning is encouraged as well as social distancing.

The school encourages anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, not to attend school or school related activities. Please stay home if you have any of the following symptoms: fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, shortness of breath, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, cough, headache, sore throat, muscle aches, or diarrhea.

If you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, please contact the school and stay home.

Working together, we can keep our numbers low and keep our students in school. MCR-I Works because everyone is working together.