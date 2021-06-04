Housekeeping Director Kim Becker launches a living butterfly (inset) at the First Annual Butterfly Memorial Thursday, May 27 on the outdoor patio at Golden Age Living Center in Stover. Approximately 50 friends, family, and staff gathered to remember residents who died during the past year. Administrator Donna Bowers read a poem titled “Heaven in a Nutshell” to the memorial service gathering. Bill Johnson, retired pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Versailles, gave a message of comfort. Family members and residents release colorful butterflies as a gesture of remembrance and rebirth.

(photos by Vicki Wood)