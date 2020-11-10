The December calendar of events will be included in the Wednesday, Nov. 25 issue of the Morgan County Press.

To make sure a meeting or event is included, it should be submitted to the newspaper before noon, Friday, Nov. 20.

Include the event’s time, date, name, location, and the name and phone number of someone who can give more information.

The newspaper can be reached by phone at 573-378-5441, by fax at 573-378-4292, by email at news@morgancountypress.com, or by mail at P.O. Box 348, Versailles, MO 65084.

News items can also be dropped off at Heimsoth Insurance, 307 W. Second St. in Stover, or at the Morgan County Press office, 104 W. Jasper St. in Versailles.