At the Wednesday, March 10 meeting of the Stover area’s Can-Doers club, the club observed Elsie and Charles Drury’s 66th wedding anniversary. The Drurys were married Feb. 19, 1955.

The club also mentioned the monthly Senior Tax Dinner at Stover United Methodist Church is scheduled to be a drive-through dinner until further notice due to COVID-19 safety concerns. According to the club, the next dinner is scheduled noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 at the Stover Methodist Church.

For more information about the Can-Doers club, email Elsie Drury at elsie.drury35@gmail.com.