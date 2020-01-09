Census takers may soon be coming to the neighborhood. This is a normal part of preparations for the 2020 Census. Census Bureau employees will also be in the community to continue collecting information for the American Community Survey and other ongoing surveys.

Verify Census Workers

If someone visits a home to collect information for the 2020 Census, people can do the following to verify their identity:

• First, check to make sure that they have a valid ID badge, with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.

• If there are still questions about their identity, contact the Regional Census Center to speak with a Census Bureau representative.

Why Are Census Workers Out in Communities?

Census takers are in the neighborhood for a few different reasons:

• They are collecting responses to the census or another survey.

• They are dropping off census materials.

• They are conducting quality checks related to the census.

In May 2020, census takers begin visiting homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census to help ensure everyone is counted.

At the same time, other Census Bureau representatives will be visiting homes for ongoing surveys, such as the American Community Survey.

Be Proactive

By April 1, 2020, all homes will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. The best way to avoid a follow-up visit from a census taker is to fill out the 2020 Census questionnaire online, by phone, or by mail as soon as you receive your invitation to participate.