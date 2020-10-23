Stover Chamber of Commerce members, from left, Richard Goetze, Curtis Oehlrichs, Bailey Marriott, and Karin Weaver stand at the serving table Thursday, Oct. 15 during the chamber’s meeting at Dale Hollow Winery. The barbecue dinner was provided by Citizens-Farmers Bank and West Side Grill in Florence. (photo by Sharon Tausch)

During the Stover Chamber of Commerce’s meeting Thursday, Oct. 15 at Dale Hollow Winery, president Bailey Marriott reported candy will still be handed out during the trunk or treat Saturday, Oct. 31, but “provisions for the children’s safety, such as gloves and alternative distribution methods will be in place.”

Additionally, Stover’s Holiday Open House is scheduled Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7 and the Festival of Lights, Stover’s Christmas celebration, is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 5.

The parade theme for the Festival of Lights is “Hometown Heroes,” honoring Stover citizens, farmers, and civic and youth groups for their contributions to the Stover Community.

The line-up for the parade will be in the parking lot at the Morgan County R-I School District and progress across Highway 52 to downtown Stover.

“The parade route will end past the nursing home, but the procession will not cross the highway a second time and disband before crossing back in front of the nursing home. We ask that no one park in the nursing home parking lot or in front of it because we don’t want to block the view of any of the residents who will be watching from inside,” said Marriott.

Kevin Barker will be portraying Santa Claus this year.

In other business, members discussed the possibility of soliciting a volunteer to monitor the chamber’s website and use it to highlight events, local attractions, and services offered in the Stover area. There have been discussions in the past regarding the Stover chamber merging with the Versailles chamber and combining the website. At the meeting, member Jamie Morrow stated, “If the two chambers were to merge, the person who manages the website would include information about what is happening in both towns.”

Morrow also said the committee working with the Rock Island Trail and the Katy Trail have been staying on track in regard to making the idea of that portion of the trail a reality.

Also at the meeting, Marriott announced she would be stepping down from the office of the president due to her heavy work schedule. The chamber is not scheduled to meeting again in 2020, but will resume meeting Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 to discuss the election of new officers, the possibility of merging with the Versailles chamber, and a name for the organization should the members decide to merge. The location of the meeting will be determined at a later date.