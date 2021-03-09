Morgan County R-I’s High School Choir received awards Monday, March 1 at the Kaysinger Music Contest at Benton County R-I in Cole Camp. Participants included, front row from left, Aiden Pugh, Kyp Bellis, Alexandria Chinn, Kimberly Paletta, Dalyce Jones, Sheridan Ramer, Chloee Murry, Maleesha Davis and Sadie Dean; back row from left, Logan Campbell, Gabrielle Pasewark, Ethan Hinderliter, Caroline Sutton, Samantha Johnson, Sara Storment, Darianne Simms, and Kara Beckmann. (photo courteousy of Morgan County R-I)

Morgan County R-I’s High School Choir received a two rating Monday, March 1 at the Kaysinger Music Contest at Benton County R-I in Cole Camp.

The rating system spans from one to five, with one being “Exemplary,” two “Outstanding,” three “Satisfactory,” four “Developing,” and five “Ineffective.

The High School Choir began rehearsing for the Kaysinger contest when the spring semester began in January, rehearsing 45 minutes each day.

“The Conference Contest looked very different this year with the new COVID-19 protocol,” choir director Sara White said. “All the students were in the cafeteria instead of the large ensembles in the gyms and the small ensembles in the classrooms. We only had one judge this year instead of three.”

Even without the COVID-19 changes, the choir’s performance environment was challenging from the offset: “We had a mishap with the piano right before our performance and had to improvise with a small keyboard but the students prevailed and sang out their best. I believe the soloists were intimidated by the large room and all the spectators and were, understandably, very nervous. Regardless, they were so brave and sang their best in front of their peers and the judge.”

The girls sextet, consisting of Sadie Dean, Maleesha Davis, Kara Beckman, Darianne Simms, Kimberly Paletta, and Sara Storment, received a one rating.

Soloists Gabriel Pasewark and Maleesha Davis each received a two rating, and Sadie Dean received a one rating.