The City of Stover has scheduled a citywide clean-up day Thursday, May 6.

During the clean-up, it will be possible for furniture and large appliances to be picked up by city crews. Refrigerators with lever-handled doors must have the doors removed, or be placed in such a way that the door side is facing the ground.

Each household is limited to disposing of three appliances total.

Chemicals, yard waste, brush, or any other hazardous materials will not be picked up.

Items must not be placed near the street before Tuesday, May 4. All small items must be neatly stacked, boxed, or bundled.

The city is also scheduled to accept old tires 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the city maintenance building at 100 E. Harrell Street Thursday, May 6. Each household is limited to disposing of six tires.

Clean-up services are intended to be provided to residential lots only.