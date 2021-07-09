If anyone has been in the east wing of city hall, they have probably noticed it’s rather warm and stuffy over there. Stover city council has the solution.

At a special meeting, Tuesday, June 29, the council approved the purchase of new heat/air system for city hall.

The conversation started several council meetings ago when the council asked for repair bids for the central air unit. Those bids never materialized.

The part needed to repair the unit was on back order and would not be available for several weeks. The cost for just the part, was almost $1,000 and provided no guarantee the unit would work properly once repaired.

At the regular city council meeting Monday, June 21, the council requested three bids for a new electric central air unit. The council received bids for electric units from 1st Choice Mechanical for $9,201 and Krieder for $8,917.51.

When Fajen Lumber was on-site gathering information for their bid, they indicated the natural gas lines run by the area and within a few feet of where the central air unit will be located. They recommended a natural gas and electric heat and air combination unit. The Fajen Lumber bid, which includes extending the natural gas line to the unit was $9,187.50. Of the three units recommended, only the combination unit is currently in stock and can be installed yet this summer.

A more versatile system, currently in stock, and installed yet this summer was a compelling case. The board approved the bid from Fajan Lumber for the heat/air combination unit.

At June’s regular business meeting, Mayor Derrick Marshall indicated he had received a general inquiry from a Stover resident potentially interested in purchasing the old public library. The council currently does not have a policy or guideline relating to the sale of city owned property and agreed they need to develop one. Prior to the July regular business meeting the council will tour the old library, city hall, and jail to determine their current use. At the July meeting, the council will open discussion on guidelines for selling city property, the current use of the buildings in question and whether the city is interested in selling any of these properties. No motions will be accepted regarding the sale of these buildings at the meeting.

In other business, Larry Mahnesmith, owner of Extra Point Billiards, submitted and the council approved a request to host an ‘80s themed block party Saturday, July 17. The approved request includes the following: Second street will be closed between Forest and Oak from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 17. The city noise ordinance will be suspended during those hours. Also, within the designated area only, the city will suspend the open container and food vendor ordinances.

Police Report: Officer John Cannon reported the repairs to the police vehicle involved in a recent accident are in progress. The driver of the other vehicle was determined to be at fault, so all costs to repair the vehicle and replace the police graphic are the responsibility of that driver’s employer.

Water Department: Results of the May water tests showed no harmful bacteria in the samples.

Public Works Superintendent, Nick Dothage submitted three bids for a smoke tester. Dothage explained, “The smoke tester can complete smaller, less expensive repairs, diagnose major repairs, and demonstrate the city is working in good faith to eliminate the water overflow issues.”

The city currently uses an outside vendor to complete smoke tests. Tests need to be scheduled weeks in advance to secure a vendor. However, the weather conditions in which the tests may be completed are quite restrictive. Several times, the city scheduled a smoke test, waited weeks for the test to be completed, only to reschedule the test due to weather conditions and wait even more. “The convenience alone makes this one worth it.”

The council approved the bid of $1,967.78 from W&S.

Dothage also submitted three bids for a set of four replacement tires for the skid steer. The council approved the bid from W&S for $1,108.

The council opened a public hearing immediately preceding the regular business meeting June 21. The hearing was an opportunity for residence to voice their concerns and get answers to questions regarding the recently completed street repaving project.

Feedback from those in attendance was all positive. Residents praised the quality of work completed, appreciate the city’s enhanced appearance, and complimented the work crews’ friendliness and professionalism. The public hearing is a requirement for closing out projects funded through the Community Block Grant Program. In the regular business meeting immediately after the hearing, the council closed out the project by approving the initial payment to MacGruder’s Paving LLC.

The next council meeting is scheduled 7 p.m., Monday, July 19 at city hall in Stover.