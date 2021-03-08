The Stover City Council approved the purchase of a new wood chipper Tuesday, March 2 during their monthly meeting at City Hall.

Previously, the council had entertained the idea of renting a wood chipper on an as-needed basis, but Public Works Superintendent Nick Dothage reported there is a grant available that, if received, will shoulder most of the financial burden of purchasing a wood chipper.

The West Central Missouri Solid Waste Management District, Region F offers a grant that matched 85 percent of the cost of a new wood chipper for the City of Versailles last year.

Dothage recommended the City of Stover apply for the grant, and the council plan to allocate $7,000 to match the grant.

The council approved Dothage’s proposition and asked him to seek bids for a new wood chipper.

Morgan County R-I Superintendent Matt Unger presented an architect’s rendering of what new baseball fields in Legion Memorial Park might look like. As he handed images to the council and attendees of the meeting, Unger was careful to specify the renderings are not a set design, but are merely an idea of what the school has in mind for the potential project.

The rendering depicts two ballfields, one for regulation baseball and the other for regulation softball.

It was argued there are several issues with the current ballfield:

First, it’s in something of a state of disrepair. At the very least, several of the light poles need to be replaced, and some of the lighting may also require updating.

Second, the ballfield isn’t currently adequate to support the needs of the respective baseball and softball programs of the school and the community. In the past, scheduling conflicts have forced the teams to transport themselves to Versailles in order to host practices and games.

Third, the current ballfield in Legion Memorial Park is not regulation size, which means Morgan County R-I is not eligible to host baseball and softball tournaments.

If the school were to purchase land and build a ballfield for school use, there would be regulations in place that would not otherwise exist if the school were to build ballfields on city property. Youth leagues would likely have to pay a premium to play on the field, beer leagues would likely not be able to be on the field per the school’s alcohol ban on school property, and the ballfield would be in regular use from about March to May.

If the school were to build on the existing city ballfield, the ballfield would be open to public use, with the exception of MCR-I having priority during the school’s baseball season.

“Either way, a new ballfield is a part of our long-range facility plans,” Unger said. “The school board’s unified best place is the park, but we want to be the welcome party; we don’t want to appear as though we’re forcing anything.”

When asked, Unger was unable to give an exact amount in regards to how much the ballfields might cost to build.

“I’m guessing $1.5 to $2 million dollars,” he said. “I’m not really able to give a concrete estimate, because we haven’t gone out and gotten any bids.”

Several citizens voiced reservations about the proposed ballfield, most specifically about the financing of the project.

“There won’t be additional taxes if it is decided that a new ballfield should be build,” Unger said. “The money will come from existing funds.”

“Basically, the City of Stover has an opportunity to get a face-lift free of charge,” Mayor Derick Marshall said. “The school is wanting to foot the bill for the whole deal, and the community stands to benefit from it.”

It was estimated it will be at least three or four years before any potential construction begins.

Before any propositions, approvals, or decisions can be discussed, the respective attorneys for both the city and the school will need to agree upon the best language for both parties. Following this, an engineer would need to be contacted to draft a design that would need to be approved by both the city and the school. Only after such a design has been created can there be an actual cost given to the school.

No decisions were made and no approvals were given during the meeting, and the city remains uncommitted to any part of a potential ballfield project.

In other business, Dothage reported the city had used up all of its salt during the recent winter weather. Dothage said the city still has enough salt to finish the season should another winter incident occur, but told the council it will be necessary to purchase more salt before the next winter season.

City Clerk Jennifer Hicks informed the city may need to change some of its local ordinances in order to be compliant with the new state ordinances. The city’s attorney, Derik Kinde, will review the state ordinance changes and see if they pertain to the city’s current ordinances.

Officer John Cannon reported some of the Stover Police Department’s vehicles had been serviced. He also reported the department is preparing to undergo handgun and shotgun certification training.

The next meeting of the Stover City Council is scheduled 7 p.m. Monday, March 15 at Stover City Hall.