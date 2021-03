Per a news release from Stover City Hall, a city-wide garage sale is scheduled Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1.

City Hall personnel advise those interested in advertising their individual garage sales to contact the Morgan County Press at 573-378-5441 to order an ad. Standard prices will apply.

No permits are required to host a garage sale. All questions may be directed to Sharon Fry or Jennifer Hicks at 573-377-4510.