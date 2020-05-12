The City of Stover will sponsor a clean-up day for residents Thursday, May 21.

Large items including furniture and appliances will be picked up. A limit of three appliances per household will be allowed.

Older refrigerators with lever handle doors must have the doors removed, or be set out with the door side on the ground.

Chemicals, yard waste, brush, and hazardous materials cannot be picked up.

Items must be put out on the street no earlier than Tuesday, May 19 and all smaller items must be neatly stacked, boxed, or bundled.

Old tires must be taken to the city maintenance building, 100 E. Harrell 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Limit six per household.

Businesses will not be included in this pickup.