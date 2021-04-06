Co-Mo Electric Cooperative is looking for local students who need financial assistance to further their education.

The cooperative, for the 24th consecutive year, is offering college scholarships to students who live within its service area. Since the program began, the cooperative has given out more than $613,000 in education aid.

The period to apply for a Co-Mo scholarship opened April 1. All application materials must be turned in by May 1.

Funding for the scholarships comes through the Co-Mo Cares Trust “Operation Round Up” program. Co-Mo members who choose to participate in the Round Up program have their electric bills rounded up each month to the next dollar, with the change going into the trust. The average member contributes about $6 each year, but through the donations the cooperative has awarded more than $1.9 million in scholarships and local assistance since the program began in 1997.

Applications for a college scholarship can be picked up at either Co-Mo office (Tipton or Sunrise Beach), local high school counselors’ offices, or by visiting www.co-mo.coop/scholarships.

The application and all associated materials can be brought to either of Co-Mo’s offices or mailed to:

Co-Mo Cares Trust Inc., Attn: Michele Stufflebean, P.O. Box 220, Tipton, MO, 65081

To be eligible, students must have their permanent residence within Co-Mo’s service territory, though they do not have to receive electric service from the cooperative. Students must plan to attend an accredited technical or academic school.

First-time recipients will be required to attend a financial seminar at Co-Mo’s office in Tipton. Further guidelines are attached to the application.

For information about signing up for Operation Round Up, visit www.co-mo.coop/scholarships.