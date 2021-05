The Stover Lady Bulldogs track and field team placed first at the Tri-County Conference Tournament Friday, April 30 in Smithton. Team members are, front from left, Hannah Bauer, Raygan Meyer, Resee Brown, second , Kali Cochran, Katy Eckhoff, Katelynn Jackson, Amyjah Belt, and Kara Van Vleck. Not pictured Sara Hauk, Tierra Stark, Emily McKellips, and Jayna Black. (photo by JLDorrell)