The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is taking applications for next agent training academy

According to MDC, an agent “a steward of conservation, helping people, and protect nature.”

The MDC is taking applications during July for as many as 16 participants for its 2021 conservation agent training academy. The academy is scheduled to begin April 1, 2021.

Selected candidates will undergo 26 weeks of intense training in all facets of law enforcement and resource management.

Those who make the grade will receive county assignments and become the “faces of conservation” in their assigned communities – educating and enforcing the Wildlife Code of Missouri through a community policing approach, helping the public with issues such as wildlife damage and disease, and providing information for water and land management.

Those interested can get information online about essential agent duties, education requirements, experience and knowledge, required skills, physical abilities, pay and benefits, how to apply, and other information at jobs.mdc.mo.gov/job/Conservation-Agent-Trainee-MO/656440900/.

To learn more about the job, contact Cheryl Fey at Cheryl.Fey@mdc.mo.gov, or at 573-522-4115 ext. 3819.

Want to know more about the work of conservation agents? Watch this videos from Morgan County MDC Conservation Agent Matt Smith at: youtube.com/watch?v=1856t1GC6OE