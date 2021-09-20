The Stover City Council approved the city tax rate at their business meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17. Prior to the business meeting the council opened a public hearing on the matter. With few citizens in attendance, the discussion was brief. The city tax rate for 2021 is 0.6772 per $100 of assessed value. Revenue using that rate yields $6,777,579 from real estate taxes and $1,749, 523 from personal property taxes.

Dual Kumberg spoke to the council regarding a slow pitch softball league starting Sept. 2 and running through October. He requested the council lift the open container ordinance for the ballgames. He also stated that some of the lights were out and that made it difficult to see on the field at night. Kumberg stated he may be able to change out the bulbs himself if the city provided them.

Mayor Derrick Marshall and the council agreed that if Kumberg was able to access the equipment needed to change the bulbs, they would purchase the new light bulbs if the city didn’t have any in stock.

The council approved lifting the city’s open container ordinance starting Sept. 2, for the fall softball league from 5 to 10 p.m. until the tournament is over.

Nick Dothage, Public Works Superintendent, submitted three bids for a new brush chipper. Bids submitted were from Bandit for $34,736.53, a second bid also from Bandit for $38,916.50, and a bid from Vermeer for $32,126.00. This is the second round of bids for the new brush chipper, and Dothage noted that both of the Bandit chippers were higher than they were previously and there is a six to eight month backorder period before they are available. The Vermeer bid remained the same and is available now.

The council approved the bid of $32,126.00 from Vermeer. The brush chipper is being purchased through a program that requires the city offer free chipper mulch to the public. The cost of the chipper must be paid in full at the time of purchase, with the program reimbursing the city all but 15% of that cost between Aug. 1, 2022 and Feb 1, 2023.

Old Business

The council decided not to sell the playground horse, they want to have it put back into the park.

Alderman Dale Whitesell spoke with Strong Data regarding cyber security. The cost for a security analysis is $1,500. A representative from Strong Data will speak at the next council meeting to explain what that analysis is and what it shows.

Whitesell said after further review, he did not feel the energy saving audit loan program was in the council’s best interest. Following review of his concerns the council agreed.

Other New Business:

Ann Koenig of the Department of Conservation spoke to the board regarding further park improvements. Some ideas included expanding the walking trail and a rain garden designed to slow the rain overflow so it may be absorbed rather than run off. No action was taken following the information presented.

The council approved a standard conflict of interest disclosrue policy.

The council approved a compensation package for Chief Trampus Jackson and reserve officers in closed session Aug. 11. The base salary for Jackson and reserve officers is $15 per hour.

Marshall swore in two reserve officers, Chris Dunham and Darren Smith.

Alderman Dorothy Miller advised the council she has left comment card baskets at the bank, post office and other businesses for citizens to make suggestions to the council for city improvements. Top suggestions to date include sidewalk repairs, increased fines for overgrown/junk-filled yards, a city pool, the cat over-population, and a 9-hole, par-3 golf course.

Police Report:

Jackson stated Car 401, which was hit by a delivery truck in June, is fully repaired and back in service. All the fire extinguishers have been inspected and certified.

Marshall suggested to the council that the School Resource Officer hired for a 9-month contract by MCR-I be hired by the City of Stover as a full-time officer for three months in the summer. The insurance benefits package is a 12-month contract, so the city would only be responsible for the cost of wages, not the cost of wages plus benefits. Marshall also stated he had not had discussions about this with the school board at this time, but wanted to know if the school board was interested in this joint venture, would the council be interested. No action was taken and the question was tabled until the next board meeting.

Pubic Works:

Dothage stated the city was approved for the chipper purchase, and he has completed the required training to be eligible for the grant reimbursement.

He requested the city approve the purchase of the winter salt supply. The bid from Stover Milling is $103 per ton and an estimated 24 tons are needed. The council approved the purchase of $2,427 of salt from Stover Milling.

Clerk:

Jennifer Hicks stated a date was needed for the city wide clean-up, and that several residents had inquired about a city wide garage sale to go along with that. The council selected Sept. 17 and 18 as the weekend for the city-wide garage sale and Thursday, Sept. 23 as the day for the city-wide clean up.

Hicks stated the annual audit begins next week, and the forms for American Rescue Plan Application (ARSA) have been completed. ARSA is federal COVID relief funds with specific requirements for how that money is spent. Those guidelines are currently pending, but further guidance should be available after Sept. 1.

The next city council meeting is scheduled 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20 at Stover City Hall.