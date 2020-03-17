The Morgan County Health Center Monday, March 16 released a statement regarding their care practices in light of the coronavirus epidemic. The statement read, in part: “Out of an abundance of caution and to assist with our nation’s preventive efforts, starting Wednesday, March 18, we will be open but modify how we do care. Keep in mind the goal. The goal is to minimize the spread of the virus in the community so that the health care system is not overwhelmed, but able to care for those in need.”

The Morgan County Health Center’s will be limiting the number of clients who come into the office. The center will utilize telephone, Facebook, and email for any essential services. Many of the center’s services may be delayed for two weeks or longer as necessary.

If clients are in need of a service, those needs will be dealt with on an individual basis.

If a person is in need of an essential service, those services will be conducted by appointment only. Patients must call or message the center to set up an appointment and they will be given instructions. If necessary, the patient will be brought into the office. However, that person must wait in his or her vehicle (rather than the waiting room) until called into the office. Patients with cell phones should call 573-378-5438 when they arrive.

A plan for WIC clients is also in place and those clients will be notified individually.

For more information, call the health center, 573-378-5438.