The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday, May 7 a positive case of COVID-19 in the Morgan County Adult Detention Center in Versailles. As of press time, this is the seventh case reported in the county.

The patient is an inmate who was booked into the facility Wednesday, May 6. The sheriff’s office was notified Thursday, May 7 about the positive test. According to the sheriff’s office, the inmate is in isolation and has not had any contact with the general population. Contact with Morgan County detention center staff was “very minimal.”

The sheriff’s office is working with the Morgan County Health Center to conduct an investigation to identify any individual(s) who may have come in close contact with the positive individual to monitor them for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus.

Precautionary measures have been taken with the detention center staff.

Sheriff Norman Dills said the operations of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office will continue normally, including answering all calls for service.