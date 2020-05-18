Creative Generosity

Golden Age Living Center office manager Linda Huff, from left, accepts more than 100 face masks created and donated by Jannifer Hedrick and her niece Jean Kellogg Tuesday, May 12 at the center in Stover. Hedrick, formerly of Stover, lives in Lexington, and Kellogg lives in Odessa. The ladies are fond of the Stover area and visit as often as they can. The masks are made from 100-percent cotton with filters sewn between the coverings, and are created from several patterns such as John Deere tractors, southwest designs, western, paisley bandanna, camouflage, sunflowers, multicolor balloons, and plain. (photo by Sharon Tausch)