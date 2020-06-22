Derick Marshall, right, swears in newly-elected Stover Alderwoman Vi Dale Monday, June 15 during the Stover City Council meeting at Stover City Hall. (photo by Julie Kidwell)

During their meeting Monday, June 15, Vi Dale was sworn in as an alderwoman on the Stover City Council. Dale defeated Cody Worthley in the Tuesday, June 2 municipal election. Steve Fischer retained his seat on the council, while Sharon Fry was re-elected as city collector.

In other business, street department supervisor Nick Dothage reported the part the city purchased to fix a 1950 model fire hydrant did not work. According to Dothage, “It was an old hydrant we tried to fix with a new part.” Council members approved the purchase of a new hydrant for $1,925.38.

Visitors Mike Keith, with Mike Keith Insurance, and Ron Bentch, representing Missourians for Responsible Transportation, were in attendance to present the city’s insurance proposal and answer any questions regarding transportation needs.

Mike Keith presented the city’s insurance bid for Trident renewal, the city’s property and casualty insurance package.

Included in the bid is a $3 million liability for Missouri soverign immunity, that meets the required Missouri state statute. Also included is $4 million for the sale of water. The policy for public officials (elected officials, city employees, and volunteers) has a $1,000 deductible; employment practices liability has a $1,000 deductible with up to $50,000 in back wage pay; a $3 million liability for law enforcement with a $1,000 deductible; and $3 million in auto liability.

Also included was a $90,000 increase in property, buildings, and contents and $500,000 in property enhancements.

The overall premium increased by six percent. The 2020 total is $17,363, up $1,032 from 2019.

Ron Bentch appeared before the council in response to any lingering questions or concerns regarding plans to improve streets. Missourians for Responsible Transportation will conduct an audit, work with as many people as possible, and determine the areas with the most needs.

“What do we look like to get streets? Just one?” asked mayor Derick Marshall.

According to Bentch, grants are available through the Missouri Department of Transportation. The city would also need to do some work regarding planning for additional grants.

“The emphasis is on helping to find funding, not paying,” said Bentch.

Depending on the grants, the city could be responsible for some amount of payment, should they receive any grants.

Council members agreed to begin planning for grants.

New business:

Marshall presented his mayoral appointments.

Jared Bellis will serve as mayor pro-tem; Stephen Grantham as municipal judge; Derik Kinde as prosecuting attorney; Sharon Fry as city clerk; Kinde as city attorney; Jennifer Hicks as treasurer; and Trampus Jackson as chief of police, civil defense director, and civil defense coordinator.

Department heads are: public safety – Jay Smith; water and sewer – Vi Dale; street – Jared Bellis; and community betterment – Steve Fischer.

Department reports

Maintenance department supervisor Nick Dothage reported the water and sewer sample for May was “high in ammonia.” The “wet test” was completed, and will not be done again for five years.

The street department completed the culvert replacement on Seventh Street. Dothage is working on bids for patch work on streets.

Dothage also informed Wednesday, June 17 was employee Clayton Pippen’s last day.

Jackson reported he had been “back and forth” with the storm siren company, but the storm siren should be up. Jackson also recently attended a Morgan County Commission meeting regarding CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act money available for the county. Jackson would like to purchase personal protection equipment now and apply for reimbursement from the county. Jackson has budgeted approximately $5,700 and is eligible for $6,000.

Jackson also reported vandalism inside the bridge in Legion Memorial Park. He said it needs to be repainted, stating “it should not be white anymore.” This has been a continuous problem and the city will take action to try and limit the acts of vandalism.

Additionally, Jackson reported the brake hoses in the 2013 SUV were just replaced, at a cost of approximately $130. Repairs so far in 2020 have totaled $2,384.96, with transmission repairs costing approximately $500. “This is the oldest car the department has,” and is worth $5,000-$6,000 in trade-in.

Jackson would like to purchase a 2020 Dodge Durango. A V6 would cost $25,868.81, a V8 $28,146.63. Marshall pointed out a new vehicle would cost approximately $300 a month. The police department has approximately $14,000 in savings, and “there is money in the budget.”

Members agreed to table a decision until their next meeting.

City clerk Fry and deputy clerk Hicks reported they are currently working on insurance and William McCauley is working on a bid for a city website. “The computers are in and up and going. A server has been ordered.” Fry and Hicks are also working on business licenses.

A special meeting to approve the budget is scheduled 6 p.m. Monday, June 22 in the community room at Stover City Hall.

The next meeting of the Stover City Council is scheduled 6 p.m. Monday, July 20 in the community room at Stover City Hall.